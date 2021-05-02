LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- May is Mental Health Awareness month and some local organizations are offering services to help people in need.
Mental Health Lou is offering over 40 events, on-demand videos, and giveaways. Workshops and events will be online and in-person. Topics will range from how to find a therapist to tips for every day care.
"Celebrating mental health is so important for our community," says Amanda Villaveces, Director of Mental Health Lou and therapist. "We want people to know that you can take care of your mental health in many ways, not just on a therapist's couch."
Mental Health Lou has been collaborating with local businesses, wellness providers and mental health professionals to highlight mental health resources in the city.
