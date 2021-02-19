LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many of us have turned to WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg to help us get through the winter weather we've been seeing. One man has even picked up on Marc's style.
Alex Allen, host of the Morning Charge of WMMG 93.5 in Brandenburg, posted a video impersonating Marc Weinberg last week as the winter storm was rolling into town.
"This forecast is going to get serious," Allen says in the video, while also imitating Marc's mannerisms. Many are calling the video, which is now circulating Facebook, "spot on."
"He's such an accurate forecaster and hellbent on getting it exactly right all the time but his mannerisms, it cracks us up man," Allen told WDRB News. "We always say when the hands go in the pocket, you know it's about to get serious."
Allen says the impersonation is all admiration, he's actually a big fan of Weinberg.
