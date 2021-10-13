LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reserve deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Indiana has died of complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the agency.
Rick Hirtzel, 55, died Tuesday night at an Indianapolis hospital, according to Lt. Adam Nicholson of the sheriff's department. His death comes following an illness that lasted several weeks.
Hirtzel was a resident of Seymour, Indiana, and was a volunteer reserve deputy for the agency for 32 years, according to Nicholson. He was best known for his work at the Brownstown Speedway, the Jackson County Fair and Fort Vallonia Days.
His body was escorted from the hospital to a funeral home by Jackson County officers Wednesday morning. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.