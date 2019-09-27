LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The heat is on for spectators attending the Louder Than Life music festival over the weekend as bands are beginning to take the stages. Festival officials anticipate more than 100,000 festival attendees over the course of the weekend.
Thousands of fans are rocking out in hot temperatures and will need to stay hydrated to avoid the effects of the sweltering weather. Fans are allowed to bring a sealed water bottle or empty bottles of water. The Louisville Water Company has supplied hydration stations with 32 taps for concert-goers to fill bottles.
Heat is not the only concern for the weekend as those surrounding the area worry about noise and as complaints have come in during Hometown Rising and Bourbon & Beyond. Organizers are taking steps to try and keep sounds levels at a reasonable level through a self-imposed decibel limit.
Bands taking the stage Friday night include Stained, A Day to Remember, Slipknot and more. Guns N' Roses and Disturbed will headline Saturday and Sunday.
