LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life provided rock 'n' roll fans four days of music in Louisville.
The annual music festival hosted tens of thousands of people at the Kentucky Exposition Center featuring dozens of performances. On Sunday afternoon, Skillet performed in front of around 30,000 people. Metallica wraps up the festival on Sunday night.
"It's a sense of unity," Dominick Reed, a festival attendee, said. "You're all out here, it's like you're being with a bunch of friends out here."
Due to COVID-19, some artists canceled scheduled performances, but other musicians were booked as replacements. All fans were fully-vaccinated or had to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.
The ongoing labor shortage provided some challenges for the festival's producer, Danny Wimmer Presents, but overall staffing that included bartenders and security was covered.
After last year's event was canceled because of COVID-19, promoters wanted it to be bigger and better than it was before.
"We spend more time in this city, physically in this city than any other city beside our home," Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents, said. "We wanted to have the great experience for the community to feel the step forward of progress and I feel we accomplished that."
Hayes estimated the festival averaged around 30,000 to 35,000 attendees per day.
The Kentucky Exposition Center reworked festival grounds for an improvement fan experience this year.
Additional stages could be added next year, along with a position change to decrease residential noise.
For tickets for the 2022 festival, click here.
