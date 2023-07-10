LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After plenty of summertime traveling woes, who wouldn't want to get through the airport faster? The Louisville Muhammad Ali International is hosting an event that might improve things for travelers.
Global Entry Enrollment is hosted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection this week at the airport. Walk-ups are available Monday to Friday, and enrollment is located on the ticketing level at SDF.
The SDF hosted Global Entry Enrollment Event is currently accepting walk-ins now through Friday, July 14. All walk-ins must be conditionally preapproved and have their U.S. passport. For more information, visit https://t.co/lCdJZWuWUp pic.twitter.com/q1F8R3ovUo— FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) July 10, 2023
This will allow pre-approved travelers to get through crowds more quickly.
"It's the TSA Precheck, and it's also Global entry, so it benefits you if you're traveling domestically but it also benefits you if you're traveling outside the United States," said Megan Thoben, vice president of operations and customer engagement at the airport. "When you come back into the U.S., that customs line is usually pretty long. So this fast-tracks you right through that. It's a facial recognition, and you usually beat your bags to the other side."
In order to apply, people have to create a Trusted Traveler Program online, fill out the application and pay a $100 fee. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will review the application and schedule an interview.
To start the application, click here.
