LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is searching for volunteers to help prepare for emergency situations.
The airport needs volunteers for an upcoming emergency response drill, which takes place Tuesday, Oct. 22. Volunteers will be assigned a location before the exercise and will be needed for five to seven hours. Most volunteers will play the role of an ill or an injured person, which may include makeup applied to look like a wound.
"Do not wear clothing of importance the day of the drill," officials said on the drill's event page. "It is possible that your clothes may become soiled or torn and it is strongly advised that disposable attire be worn."
Participants must be 18 years of age and sign a waiver. For those under 18 years of age interested in participating, both the participant and a parent or legal guardian must sign a waiver.
Sign-up forms and additional information can be found on the drill's event page.
