LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Libraries, pools and parks.
Those are just a few of the ways the city of Louisville plans to spend more than $79 million in federal money.
"We're also doing the things we've always wanted to do but didn't have the funds to do and the library is the perfect example of that," Bill Hollander, D-9, said.
Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance on Wednesday at the main branch of Louisville's Free Public Library to spend $8 million of American Rescue Funds to renovate and expand the downtown branch.
More ARP money will be used to open a new library in Fern Creek, renovate and expand the Portland branch and renovate the Parkland library branch.
Louisville got $388 million total in federal funding. The city will also spend some of that money on childcare and early learning as well as restoring parks and pools.
