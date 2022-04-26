LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer laid out his plans Tuesday afternoon to apportion the city's fourth installment of American Rescue Plan funds.
A grand total of $87.4 million was apportioned among a number of projects.
Fischer said he plans to spend the vast majority of the funds — roughly $52 million — on projects to improve Louisville neighborhoods. That included $9.6 million to renovations and expansions to Louisville Free Public Library branches, including the Main, Portland and Parkland branches. Another $5 million would be used to reopen a branch in the Fern Creek area.
Other projects included $10 million for remediation of the Rhodia brownfields at 1495 S. 11th St., $7.5 million to improve access to child care, $6 million to expand the Baxter Community Center and $5 million to renovate Algonquin and Norton pools, among other projects.
"We're going to have tremendous riches coming to our community all throughout Louisville, with many things that we've just dreamed about before and didn't know we were going to be able to do them this quickly," Fischer said.
A full breakdown of the various projects is included in the PDF with this story.
The U.S. Treasury Department is giving cities like Louisville and other government broad flexibility to spend their share of the ARP coronavirus relief funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2024.
