LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council began hearing public comment this weekend on how its more than $380 million American Rescue Plan funding should be spent in Louisville.
Some community groups believe housing is a top priority.
"I argue that this is the most pressing problem that we face in our city," said Metro Housing Coalition Executive Director Cathy Kuhn.
A shortage of affordable housing isn't just a Louisville problem, according to Kuhn.
"There has been a critical disinvestment in the production of affordable housing for decades in this country, and so that has led us to where we are right now," said Kuhn.
The coalition found that as of February 2021, 6,900 families in Jefferson County were on a public housing waitlist.
Beyond a supply issue, there's another contributing factor.
"There's also the complicated issue of how much individuals are able to make," said Louisville Urban League Chief Engagement Officer Lydon Pryor.
Pryor says current wages make it a struggle for many to meet rising rent costs.
According to a National Low Income Housing Coalition report, there isn't a single state or city in the United States where a minimum wage worker at 40 hours a week can afford a modest two-bedroom rental.
The organization also found in only 7% of U.S. counties, not including Puerto Rico, can a full-time minimum wage worker afford a one-bedroom rental.
"Families should not be working full time jobs, sometimes between multiple incomes in one household and still not able to afford housing," said Pryor. "That is absolutely insane."
Pryor says developing more affordable housing and pushing policy efforts such as subsidizing rents and freezing rent could help with the issue.
Kuhn sees the American Rescue Plan funding as a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"I would like to see us as a city be bold, be courageous, and really invest a significant portion of those funds, at least $100 million dollars if not more, into the production of affordable housing," said Kuhn. "If we do not do that we are not going to move the needle on this problem."
Pryor would also like to see some of the money used to prioritize housing, and hopes however much funding may be used can create long-lasting solutions.
"We have to be thinking well beyond this three, four-year patch of money," said Pryor. "We have to be thinking about sustainable solutions, revolutionary solutions around housing and how we do it in this city."
Louisville residents will have more opportunities to offer up ideas on how to use the relief money at the following public hearings:
- Monday, July 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway.
- Monday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Broadway Church of Christ, 3921 West Broadway.
The community can also submit written comments by clicking here.
