LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classic video games were the main attraction for the 12th annual Retro Arcade Expo.
Triple Crown Pavilion is hosting the event this weekend that has more than 40,000 square feet of the space devoted to gaming. There is nostalgic arcade games, Donkey Kong, Street Fighter, Pacman and the latest pinball all available to play.
YouTube gaming personalities also attended the event off Hurstbourne Parkway in east Louisville.
Joe Stith, the event's organizer, wants to recreate old-school game for attendees.
"Basically we're trying to recreate the magic of the 80s and 90s arcade and when you stepped into the old arcade it was a little darker and lights were down, but in the distance you could hear the sound of something awesome," said Stith. "Bleeps and bloops or maybe a pinball machine making noises as the ball was bouncing off the bumpers."
There are also Atari, Sega Genesis, Nintendo and Xbox consoles available to play. Fans can also participate in tournaments.
The event continues on Sunday. Tickets at $20 for adults, $15 for children between the ages of 11 and 17 years old, and free for children under 10 years old with the admission of an adult.
Tickets are available online or at the door.
