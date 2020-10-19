LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is going virtual for the holiday season.
“When we first began planning for this Season of Illumination, we had no idea how fitting the theme would be as we transitioned to a fully digital experience,” said Robert Curran, Louisville Ballet’s artistic director.
The curtain will rise for the season on Nov. 21 for the original ballet film production "Kentucky! Volume 1," which runs through Nov. 24.
The family favorite "The Nutcracker" can be seen virtually Dec. 7 through Dec. 15.
A season membership, which lasts through May, costs $175. Single tickets cost $25, except for "The Nutcracker," which costs $55 for each performance.
Louisville Ballet officials said more productions are expected to be announced, but the full season is dependent on community support of the.
"This Season of Illumination will only be brought to light, production by production, through the strong financial commitment of supporters," Louisville Ballet officials said in a news release.
