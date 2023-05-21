LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday afternoon was about bourbon and blues, all in support of a man who passion is music and sharing it with others.
Stevie Blues Bar hosted the event for Mike Lynch. He's a long-time Louisville blues player who has played in several local bands and has played at Stevie Rays for nearly 30 years.
In March, he suffered mini strokes and had surgery to remove a 90& blockage of his carotid artery. The event was a fundraiser to help pay for his medical bills.
"He plays so many benefits for everybody, hundreds and it's like he said, 'This is about me and I don't do that' so he is overwhelmed but grateful," Anne Hubbs, Lynch's partner, said.
The event featured raffles, plenty of drinks and the blues music that Lynch loves.
