LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company got some attention in the national spotlight.
Sen. Rand Paul honored Phocus as Senate Small Business of the week.
The company offers a caffeinated sparkling water. It has no calories, no sugar and no preservatives.
Phocus launched in 2017 and is now available at thousands of stores across the country.
"We need to respect this is part of what makes our country great," Paul told reporters Monday morning. "So many jobs come from small business. They've got to make a payroll every week, every month. They've got to have more coming in to going out. And it isn't an easy feat. It's something we should be proud of in our country and be supportive of."
Phocus employees 30 people full-time.
