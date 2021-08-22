LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some little sluggers were honored Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Louisville Bats hosted Military Appreciation Day at the stadium in downtown Louisville, honoring "hometown heroes" as the Bats played the Gwinnett Stripers.
Woody Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, was honored on the field, along with Gold Star Families.
We were honored to have the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Woody Williams, as well as Gold Star Families visit Slugger Field! 👏@WWFoundation pic.twitter.com/nK3iJUPIJT— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) August 22, 2021
The Fort Knox Reds, a Little League team with players ranging from 6 to 8 years old, went undefeated and won the Tri-County Championship this season. The roster often changes because of when and where parents are currently deployed in the U.S. military.
The team stood on the dugout and received a large applause from the fans in the stadium.
While wearing Military Appreciation Day uniforms, the Bats defeated the Stripers 5-3, using nine different pitchers to win.
