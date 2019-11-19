LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's 22, a boxer and goes by the name "RTG."
That stands for "Return to Greatness."
Carlos Dixon dreams of bringing the sport back to its glory days in Louisville, the home of the sport's greatest champion, Muhammad Ali.
This past weekend, Dixon inched ever closer to that goal as he won a world title — and the battle is written all over his face.
But the shiners on Dixon's eyes are a small price to pay for the big, shiny title at his waist.
"I feel like it really hasn't just hit me all the way yet," Dixon said. "It's definitely a blessing and I'm excited for the opportunity that I was able bring it back to this wonderful city."
Dixon won the World Boxing Title (WBC) Silver Youth Super Featherweight Championship in Kingston, Jamaica, Saturday with a sixth-round technical knock-out against Edinso Torres Jr.
"Definitely a tough opponent can't take anything from him," Dixon said. "We just followed the game plan and made things happen."
For Dixon and his dad, James Dixon, the game plan started 10 years ago, training to box in the garage of their east Louisville home.
It grew to a small gym in Louisville dubbed Top Knotch Boxing where Carlos trains. After Saturday's victory, the elder Dixon jumped into the ring and the pair embraced.
In that moment both as father and son and trainer and coach the determination and work from the 10-year journey all flooded back to mind.
"It was one of those things we had hoped for and we had prayed for," Carlos Dixon said.
"I just said 'I love you, man,'" James said. "And he said, 'I love you too, dad,' and I said, 'What did I tell you when we were at the table when you were 12 years old?'"
James can't hold back the tears when he tells the story.
"Here were are in Kingston, Jamaica, and you're a world champion," James said, breaking into sobs.
Carlos Dixon is ever the fighter, knocked down but not out. He shattered his leg in a car crash after his second professional bout, and rallied back to the ring in six months.
Saturday's victory brings his professional record to 10-1.
"We're trying to go for the even bigger belt," Carlos said, adding that he is, "very honored to have this one, but can't wait to have an even bigger one."
A WBC Junior World Championship is for fighters ages 18 to 24. Carlos eyes the grander prize.
"Hopefully in the next two to two-and-a-half years, you guys are going to have a another major world champion back in this wonderful city and state," he said.
He's inspired by the greats — the four heavyweight world champions that have come from Louisville — including "The Greatest," Muhammad Ali. Now, Carlos Dixon is aiming to take his shot at making history himself.
Dixon's first title defense is set for Jan. 18 in Louisville. The venue and opponent have not yet been announced.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.