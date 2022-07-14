LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Burger Week returns next week.
The annual week is going into its sixth year with dozens of local restaurants participating. It's the largest burger-themed restaurant week to date in Louisville, according to a news release.
The burger week goes from July 18 to 24.
Restaurant patrons can eat discounted gourmet burgers priced between $6 and $7. There's also off-menu specialties offered.
Louisville Burger Week App is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
"We've made it easier to navigate the week with a custom app that will reward consumers throughout the entire week," Tony Frank, Louisville Burger Week organizer, said. "Burger Week will once again lift our culinary community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city."
Patrons who go to four or more locations are entered to win $250 in gift cards throughout the week.
Participants of Louisville Burger Week include:
- 80/20 Kaelin's
- Public House by Against The Grain
- Agave and Rye
- BA Colonial
- Bambi Bar
- Barrel 33
- Bristol Bar & Grille
- Bubbas 33
- Burger Boy
- Burger Girl
- Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations)
- Cask Southern Kitchen
- Commonhaus Hall
- Checks Cafe
- Corner Flavors of KY
- Drakes
- Dundee Tavern
- Fistful of Ale
- Game Burgers
- The Granville Pub
- Harry's
- Happy Belly Bistro
- Khalil's
- King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar
- LouVino
- Mark's Feed Store
- Molly Malone's
- Neighborhood Services
- Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
- Oshea's
- O-Line Sports Grill
- Pints and Union
- R Place Pub
- Recbar
- Recbar 812
- Rooties
- Shennanigans
- Six Forks
- Sports & Social
- Streatery
- The Manhattan Project
- The Raven
- Walkers Exchange
- Weekend Burgers
- Macaron Bar
More participants are expected to be announced. For more information about burger week and participating restaurants, click here.
