Mark Feed store burger.jpg

Mark's Feed Store burger with two beef patties, American cheese, fried onions and fried pickles topped with white barbeque sauce on a toasted bun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Burger Week returns next week.

The annual week is going into its sixth year with dozens of local restaurants participating. It's the largest burger-themed restaurant week to date in Louisville, according to a news release.

The burger week goes from July 18 to 24.

Restaurant patrons can eat discounted gourmet burgers priced between $6 and $7. There's also off-menu specialties offered.

Louisville Burger Week App is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. 

"We've made it easier to navigate the week with a custom app that will reward consumers throughout the entire week," Tony Frank, Louisville Burger Week organizer, said. "Burger Week will once again lift our culinary community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city."

Patrons who go to four or more locations are entered to win $250 in gift cards throughout the week. 

Participants of Louisville Burger Week include:

  • 80/20 Kaelin's
  • Public House by Against The Grain
  • Agave and Rye
  • BA Colonial
  • Bambi Bar
  • Barrel 33
  • Bristol Bar & Grille
  • Bubbas 33
  • Burger Boy
  • Burger Girl
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations)
  • Cask Southern Kitchen
  • Commonhaus Hall
  • Checks Cafe
  • Corner Flavors of KY
  • Drakes
  • Dundee Tavern
  • Fistful of Ale
  • Game Burgers
  • The Granville Pub
  • Harry's
  • Happy Belly Bistro
  • Khalil's
  • King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar
  • LouVino
  • Mark's Feed Store
  • Molly Malone's
  • Neighborhood Services
  • Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
  • Oshea's
  • O-Line Sports Grill
  • Pints and Union
  • R Place Pub
  • Recbar
  • Recbar 812
  • Rooties
  • Shennanigans
  • Six Forks
  • Sports & Social
  • Streatery
  • The Manhattan Project
  • The Raven
  • Walkers Exchange
  • Weekend Burgers
  • Macaron Bar

More participants are expected to be announced. For more information about burger week and participating restaurants, click here.

