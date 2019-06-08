LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are some things you just can't find at Walmart or Target.
That's when you buy local.
"When you spend $100 at a chain, only $14 stays local," said Jennifer Rubenstein, executive director of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance. "Whereas with a local independent business, $55 of those dollars stay local. So that makes a huge difference in our local economy."
Louisville businesses set up shop for the 11th annual Buy Local Fair on Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field, where anything from handmade furniture to jewelry could be found.
Also on sale were $15 dollar Louisville City FC tickets, with part of the proceeds going to Louisville Independent Business Alliance.
The fair was originally scheduled for May 19 but was cut short by rain and high winds.
If you missed Saturday's free event, you can still visit the online silent auction here.
