LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear's mask mandate means kids ages 2 and up need to mask up when at a day care or school setting.
When Debbie Smith first found out kids as young as 2 would need to wear masks at child care centers for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, her immediate response was concern.
"How are we going to keep them on those 2-year-olds?" said Smith, director of the Highlands Community Ministries Child Care Centers.
But she discovered things went better than she thought. Smith said out of all 23 of their 2-year-olds among three centers, she only found one wasn't masked.
"They're fine," she said. "Their teachers have been wearing them, their parents have been wearing them, and they seem to be doing just fine."
They've been relying on a lot of hands on demonstrating, teaching toddlers the proper way to mask up.
"They're doing good with it," Smith said. "They're learning."
"I just am glad that the mask mandate is in place, because it protects our staff, it protects the children, it protects all of us," HCM Executive Director Troy Burden said.
Burden thinks the mandate actually helped them out.
"Some of our parents have been asking for masking before the mandate, and now, the mandate is in place," he said. "That makes it an easy decision for us."
HCM child care centers are adding more outdoor playtime and activities to give kids multiple breaks from masks throughout the day.
"We're taking 2-year-olds out, and they're chalking and painting on the building," Smith said. "And it's wonderful, and everyone's happy, and we keep going."
HCM will continue monitoring any changes, as Attorney General Daniel Cameron is challenging the governor's mask mandate in Kentucky Supreme Court.
"It is difficult," Burden said. "Every day, the rules change. Every day, requirements change. We just try to stay on top of it and keep people safe."
They're taking it day by day and prepared to do what's necessary to avoid any kind of shut down.
"It's not good for the kids," Smith said. "It's surely not good for the parents and the staff. So whatever we can do to accommodate and keep everybody safe, we're going to do it."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.