LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The union representing Louisville Metro Corrections officers said Friday it agreed to Metro Government's wage increase proposal, which also includes more accountability.
Starting pay for officers will increase to $21.32 an hour, after previously being $17.41. All other positions will get an 8% raise, effective immediately.
"LMDC deserves that pay raise," Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark told WDRB News. "It's going to do a couple of things for us. It's going to help us retain good, qualified help and it's going to also increase the starting pay to attract good, qualified candidates."
The agreement comes more than a month after corrections officers overwhelmingly voted to reject the city's proposal.
FOP Corrections Union Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said to WDRB News that the union doesn't think it's the perfect proposal, but "a step in the right direction."
"I thought it was (a) fair offer for what they were asking for in return," Johnson said. "And I felt like it was something we could accept and start building on."
Of the 172 union members who voted, 145 approved it, according to Johnson.
Corrections officers were given a 2% raise in July and will receive an additional 2% raise in July of this year, both of which were negotiated in previous contracts.
