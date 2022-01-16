LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For months there have been many complaints about Louisville Metro Corrections, from the people who work there to the union for corrections officers and family members telling WDRB News their concerns for loved ones locked up.
Dewayne Clark took on the role of director of the jail at the end of 2019. Before coming to the jail in downtown Louisville, he began his career as a correctional officer 42 years ago.
In the last six weeks, five people housed at the jail have died.
"I can't say a whole lot about that because currently they are under investigation, and I think we owe it to the investigation to let it play out,” said Clark.
Former Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said the jail's director and those who work under him are to blame and need to be held accountable.
Bolton commends Mayor Greg Fischer for getting the FBI to investigate one of the deaths.
Yet, the jail still holds more inmates than beds. There are 1,495 prisoners and only 1353 beds.
Clark says the jail has 591 positions. Of the vacant positions, 103 are in security and 38 are civilian positions. The worker shortage forces mandatory overtime on current employees who are juggling 80 hours a week.
"Yes, it's a challenge," said Clark who is working on recruitment efforts. "We have employed a marketing firm that is helping us bolster our social media platform, showing us how to advertise better and attract more people."
According to Clark's latest recruitment strategy, new hires receive $1,000 when they're sworn in and another $1,000 when they complete the probationary period.
Current employees received $1,000 in September.
All employees will receive another $1,000 in March if they're still employed at the jail.
"It's incentives like that, that I believe will bring people to the application process," said Clark.
Even with the incentives, the jail's starting wage of $33,000 a year has been the problem. That pay is locked in a six-year contract that doesn't expire until next year.
"I think that's part of the issue,” said Clark. “We've got to work hard to getting that pay raise up, unfortunately, I just can't do it laterally on my own. It's a process."
The jail, the corrections union and Metro government are trying to come up with a new deal after the union overwhelmingly rejected a deal that would have bumped starting pay to $44,000 per year and included an 8% pay raise for sworn officers.
"It ultimately falls on the mayor,” said Louisville FOP Lodge 77 President, Daniel Johnson. “It seems like he is focusing on areas that are important to him: the homeless population, overdosing low-income areas— he's constantly pouring money into these communities and we're just asking for the same type of urgency to be put into corrections."
Despite efforts to make changes many officers lack confidence anything will change.
"I feel very underappreciated,” said Morris Ceja, a Metro Corrections Officer. “We do a dangerous job. Any day we go to work our livelihood could be ended... we deserve more."
Clark said his commitment to the job and better pay goes without saying.
"I want to see, not only entry level raises, but I'd like to get some raises for current staff that are working on the job and work through this thing,” said Clark.
