JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana businesses that were closed for amid the COVID-19 pandemic are reopening to a business boom.
Restaurant and salon owners in the Hoosier State said they’re serving customers from across the bridges in Kentucky. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to avoid traveling to Indiana to dine out, for example. He said in an early May briefing he thought Indiana was moving too quickly.
“At the end of the day, each of us is responsible for our people,” he said. “I believe our gradual step is the right thing to do."
The owner of Parlour Pizza in Jeffersonville, Max Bloom, said Saturday was one of the busiest days the restaurant has ever had.
“The (walking) bridge is always busy, but we've definitely seen an uptick as far as our business has gone,” Bloom said.
The staff at Parlour has moved the tables and chairs farther apart. Customers can use a code on their smartphones to view the menu and disposable plates and utensils. There’s also tape marking where groups can sit on the outdoor benches.
“People want to come out and enjoy the weather, so we totally understand that, but it's our responsibility to keep everyone safe,” Bloom said.
The manager at Jeffersonville’s Red Yeti agreed that customers are using the Big Four Bridge, which marked its sixth anniversary this week, from Louisville into southern Indiana.
“A lot of people pretty much came from the walking bridge but a few drove over,” Chris Meier said.
Indiana salons opened two weeks ahead of Kentucky.
“I probably fielded about 15 calls (from Louisville) the first day we were open,” said Jessica Goodman, owner of True Sparks salon. “We were able to get some people in, but we've prioritized our clients that had been waiting for eight weeks to get their appointments.
“We had, I think, three or four men that we were able to get in the first week, and they were willing to pay a little more money, so that was a little bit more motivating.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said all are welcome.
“I love seeing and meeting all of the people from Louisville coming to Jeff," he said. "It’s been a real boost to our local economy having Louisville patrons in our stores and restaurants.”
