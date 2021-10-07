LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Customs and Border agents seized 66 separate shipments from Sept. 10-30 containing 3,345 counterfeit designer watches.
If they were real, the watches would be worth $67.07 million.
This month, the agency has already seized two more shipments of fake designer watches. Historically, the counterfeit watches and jewelry are one of the top seized counterfeit products.
“Our officers and import specialists have done an excellent job targeting shipments and identifying counterfeit items,” LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Field Operations-Chicago director, said in a press release. “CBP protects businesses and consumers every day with an aggressive intellectual property rights enforcement program.”
CBP seized 26,503 shipments containing goods that violated intellectual property rights nationwide in 2020. If they were genuine, the total estimated value of the seized goods would be nearly $1.3 billion.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.