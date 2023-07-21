LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville doctor shared some important tips to help kids get on a normal sleep schedule as they head back to class.
Dr. Kevin Trice, a sleep medicine specialist with Norton Healthcare, said one of the best ways to get into a good routine is for parents to go to bed earlier as well, to be a role model for their kids. He said you should start two weeks before the first day back to school and move up bed time by about 15 minutes every day or two.
"Reduce their stimulants: television, cellphones, tablets, any kind of electronics," Trice said. "And maybe increase the things that help relax them, maybe warm baths, maybe something nice to eat at nighttime, something healthy, whole grains, yogurt."
In general, kids between 3-5 years old need about 10-13 hours of sleep. Those 6-12 typically need nine to 12 hours, and teenagers should aim to get seven to nine hours.
Norton said a lack of sleep can lead children to poor academic performance and behavioral issues in school as well as an increased risk for health issues like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and depression.
