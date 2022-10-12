LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite a new study that says getting a colonoscopy doesn't reduce your risk of dying from colorectal cancer, local doctors said you should still have your colon checked.
Dr. Michael Driscoll, an oncologist at Norton Cancer Institute, said the study has flaws that could lead to fewer people getting screened.
Driscoll said the study found that people who got a colonoscopy had a risk of death due to colorectal cancer of at least 50% still. Previous studies have found that colonoscopies reduced the risk of death up to 68%, Driscoll said.
"You need to get your screenings," he said. "... We've got lots of good data. Screenings work. We know that from large retrospective studies that screening definitely decreases peoples risk of colorectal cancer."
Regular colorectal screenings are still recommended for people starting at age 45.
