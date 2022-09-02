LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are more places to get the monkeypox vaccine in Jefferson County.
Despite a limited supply nationally, Louisville is expanding vaccine efforts for eligible high-risk people. There are 19 confirmed monkeypox cases in Jefferson County, but more than 19,000 confirmed cases in the U.S.
According to a news release, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data reports that gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak. But anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.
"Early on in this outbreak we began working closely with our LGBTQ+ community leaders to address their questions and concerns. It has been made clear that people want to get vaccinated to protect themselves from getting monkeypox," said Dr. Jeff Howard, interim director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW). "To meet demand, as best we can with such limited supply, we have been diligently working with health care providers in our community to get the vaccine to those most at risk for contracting monkeypox."
Vaccines are being offered by appointment only for people who meet eligibility requirements.
- Public Health Specialty Clinic, (502) 773-2120
- Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center, (502) 778-0001
- Family Health Centers, (502) 772-8110
- Baptist Health
- Dr. Pendleton, 1603 Stevens Avenue, Louisville, Ky. (502) 451-5955
- 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, Ky. (502) 928-6930
- Norton Healthcare Infectious Diseases Institute, 234 East Gray Street, Suite 768, Louisville, Ky. (502) 861-4646
- Park DuValle Medical Center, 3015 Wilson Avenue, Louisville, Ky. (502) 774-4401
- UofL Student Health, vaccines for students only, (502) 852-6446
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said current eligibility for the vaccine includes someone who has had close contact to someone with monkeypox, diagnosis of HIV, diagnosis of chlamydia, exchanging sex for money or nonmonetary items, attending an event or venue where there was a high risk of exposure to an individuals with monkeypox virus.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.