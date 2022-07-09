LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Remembering someone who died from violence can be a painful time for relatives, but it can also be a way to heal.
Saturday afternoon dozens of families gather at St. George Episcopal Church for a creative way to remember lost loved ones.
Families each brought items of their relatives to be placed in a box that will be sent to Washington, D.C. as part of the Gun Violence Memorial Project at the National Building Museum.
“He loved dirt bikes, he loved Gucci, and he loved video games, “ said Nicole Cowherd. Her son Richard Harper was shot and killed in January of 2019. “I shouldn’t be standing here making a memorial box for my son.”
Cowherd said she will be placing a toy figurine of a dirt bike, a Gucci button and a video game controller in the box to honor her son.
“We don't want to forget about the ones that were lost to this senseless gun violence and we want them to be remembered and we want the families to know they are not forgotten,” said event co-organizer Rose Smith.
A variety of items were brought in – from photos, and buttons, to jewelry and favorite colognes. Other items included graduation tassels and rings.
Several groups help organize the event including Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters and the Diocese of Kentucky.
For many, it was an emotional time – some hugged and others wiped away tears.
The memorial currently holds hundreds of remembrance objects – each one revealing a personal narrative of the victim.
Even though it has been a couple years, Cowherd misses her son every day – and is doing what she can so others don’t have to experience the same pain.
“Each time a murder happens it takes me back to the day I lost my child. My heart breaks for the parents that have to endure this pain to start their new normal,” said Cowherd. “My motto is if I can save one child then I have done my part.”
Many of the parents are planning a trip to Washington, D.C. to see the memorial in-person sometime in March.
