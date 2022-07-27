LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than half of Louisville's murders this year remain unsolved, leaving dozens of grieving families still waiting for an arrest.
As of July 27, the Louisville Metro Police Department has launched 98 homicide investigations in 2022. A suspect has been charged in 41 of those cases.
In a statement, an LMPD spokesperson said “The LMPD Homicide Unit detectives are working extremely hard in trying to solve 98 homicides to date and other homicide cases from previous years. We have cleared 41 of the 98 cases with arrest. We are dealing with a staffing shortage however, rest assured your loved one’s case is being worked."
Louisville's murder rate has climbed year to year and the investigations have piled up, leaving more families with questions and heartache.
"My grief is quiet, and to myself," Lakesia Jeffrey said. "But I'm still stuck on December 16, 2020 at 5:15 p.m."
That's when Jeffrey learned her son, John Johnson, and his friend Tyron Grant, who were shot outside a food market.
"And right now, I can't really grieve because I haven't gotten justice," Jeffrey said.
Nearly 600 days later and no arrests, Jeffrey said it's been months since LMPD's lead detective on the case has called.
Her son was one of the last of the 173 homicides in 2020, a record that was broken the following year. Many of those cases remain unsolved.
"The more people that get murdered and the more people that get away with it, we are going to still lose our loved ones," Jeffrey said.
Then there are some families who have been hit by gun violence more than once.
"Took one of my children and wounded and scarred another child for the rest of her life," Krista Gwynn said.
Her son, Christian Gwynn, died in a drive-by shooting in December 2019. A suspect was arrested more than a year later.
"But it'll never take away the pain and it'll never ease the grief because it'll never bring Chris back," Gwynn said.
Gwynn's daughter, Victoria, was 19 when she was shot last summer. Her friend, Dejuan Coward did not survive.
The shooter remains at large.
"But she's trying just to get her life back, get her head back, and make Dejuan and Chris proud of her," Gwynn said.
She carries hope that the person who shot her daughter will end up in a courtroom.
"Eventually the police will get that one piece of evidence that will help you, and solve your crime," Gwynn said.
Since December 2020, Lakesia Jeffrey has not only lost a son.
"My mother had a heart attack two days later, and she just passed away on June 8," Jeffrey said.
She said her mother died of a broken heart. Jeffrey knows the two are together once again, but will not rest until her son's killer is behind bars.
"So to the parents, to the families, to anybody who has lost a child, come together and be a voice," Jeffrey said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.