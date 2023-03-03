LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shoes piled up in your closet could help a Louisville family welcome a new child into their home.
The Mathews family — Janna, Joshua and their son, Damon — are looking to expand their family through adoption.
The family has partnered with Funds2Orgs to raise money to pay for the adoption.
This weekend, they're asking anyone with new or gently used shoes to bring them by the family's home in Jeffersontown.
"Everybody wears shoes, everybody has got shoes. Everybody has got shoes in their closet, laying around," said Joshua Mathews.
The shoes will be donated to those in need overseas and the family will earn money based on how many shoes are donated.
"Not only are you helping us with our funds for our adoption, but you're also helping people in a third world country have the shoes that they need and the entrepreneurs there," Janna Mathews said.
Donations can be taken to 2117 Ann Marie Drive in Jeffersontown between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and March 5.
For more information about the Mathews family and to donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.
The family said funds raised through donations to the page will help cover "costs related to domestic adoption, including agency fees, attorney retainer and fees, medical care, and other adoption-related costs."
