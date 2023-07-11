LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire Department is recruiting candidates this summer.
Louisville Fire opened an application period, which closes Aug. 11.
The minimum starting salary is $55,317.18. After candidates are selected, they start a 26-week recruit training program at a fire training academy. Candidates are paid while training.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, be a high school graduate or GED, possess a valid driver's license and no felony or multiple misdemeanor convictions or multiple traffic violations.
