LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forty-four people are currently training to be Louisville firefighters, but only two of them are women.
"It's tough," Louisville Fire Department Chief Donovan Sims said. "You've got to be determined."
The Louisville Fire Department is currently training its 188th recruitment class. In its entire history, it's only had about 30 women come through.
"In my research of the history of our fire department, women were not firefighters on suppression level until 1984," Sgt. Tamara Stewart said. "We haven't encouraged our daughters and nieces to become firefighters the same way that we encourage our sons and nephews."
Stewart has worked for the department for nearly a decade. In all those years, she said she hasn't seen many female recruits.
Stewart said she wants the department to reflect the community. Chief Sims hopes to encourage more women to join the upcoming class.
"We want to show them that they can do it, and you're going to do it the right way," Sims said.
The Louisville Fire Department is closing its application for its 189th class on Aug. 11. The process includes a written test and a physical agility test.
"Be patient, and be prepared" Sims said. "Also, know that this is a very rewarding job. Starting salaries about $55,000 a year."
