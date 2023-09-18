LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-two Louisville firefighters received new ranks Monday.
Nine firefighters were promoted to sergeant, seven to captain, five to major and one to assistant chief. Chief Brian O'Neil said the promotions were accomplished because of the support of the firefighter's families.
Many had loved ones participate in the pinning ceremony. Some of the firefighters promoted were on scene of the massive fire in downtown Louisville last week at 5th and Market streets.
Travis Briggs was promoted to captain after beginning his career as a firefighter in 2012.
"I'm excited to get started with my new crew," Briggs said. "Some guys I've never worked with before. I'm stationed downtown so I'm exited to take care of the high rises and make some runs with my new guys and to just continue to develop the fireman below me to succeed with the Louisville Fire Department."
Mayor Craig Greenberg said everyone promoted has five to 28 years of experience.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.