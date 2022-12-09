LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters filled the Home of the Innocents with holiday cheer Friday.
Firefighters showed up at the home in full force, throwing the kids a Christmas party they look forward to all year.
The party featured food, gifts and lots of dancing. Santa Claus even made an appearance.
The party was for the children in the residential treatment and emergency shelter programs, an opportunity for the firefighters to get out and interact with the community and a special moment for the kids.
"So many of these kids don't have very much, and it gives us the opportunity to provide them with a Christmas or a holiday that they maybe might not have otherwise," said Capt. Michael Bryan with the Louisville Fire Department.
This was the 26th year for the annual event.
