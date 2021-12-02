LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lloyd's Florist in Louisville celebrated Thursday being in business for 50 years.
The Chamber of St. Matthews held a ribbon-cutting to congratulate the business on the achievement.
The shop is on Preston Highway near Interstate 265. For decades, the shop has helped with weddings and special events. The owners, Pam and Michael Gaddie, have kept the store going for the last 33 years.
They said they've had to get creative to keep customers coming in.
"The florist industry has changed completely," Michael Gaddie said. "You know, computers, social media those are the new things now. And that's what we try to keep up with. Pam and I try to do new things and do things that are gonna keep the business coming in."
Lloyd's Florist held its annual Ladies Night Out on Thursday night, complete with door prizes, wine and appetizers.
