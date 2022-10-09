Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - skyline and crowd.JPG

People at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.

 Sam Draut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual city-wide chili contest was held in Nulu on Sunday.

Restaurants, culinary professionals and amateur cooks showed off their chili creation at the Louisville Great Chili Cook-off. The free event, which has been held since 1989 to raise money for charities, was attended by hundreds of people. 

Several blocks of Market Street were blocked off to traffic so attendees could freely browse dozens of vendors while also tasting a wide variety of chili. 

Estevon Ross, owner of Uncle Smoke's BBQ, made 160 quarts of "blood orange chili" and also offered ribs, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and slaw.

"It's a beautiful day, it's a beautiful environment," Ross said. "Everybody is happy and comfortable, good energy." 

It was the third year Uncle Smoke's BBQ has competed in the chili cook-off.

The event held from noon to 6 p.m. featured live music by Five Below and Soul Circus. 

Silly Axe Café, a gluten-free restaurant on Dundee Road, offered chili and white chicken lasagna during the event. 

"There are some great shops, there is some great food to try," Angela Pike with Silly Axe said. "There is a chili here for everybody."

The competitions included the People's Choice Award, where people could vote for their favorite chili, the Best Booth Design, along with themes for booth designs. 

