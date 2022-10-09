LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual city-wide chili contest was held in Nulu on Sunday.
Restaurants, culinary professionals and amateur cooks showed off their chili creation at the
Louisville Great Chili Cook-off. The free event, which has been held since 1989 to raise money for charities, was attended by hundreds of people.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - man holds beer.JPG
A man holds up a beer at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - women dance near stage.JPG
People dance near the stage at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - skyline and crowd.JPG
People at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - hot dog.JPG
A chili dog at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - vendor pointing.JPG
A vendor points to another booth at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - the Devils Cumin.JPG
The Devils Cumin signage at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - woman tries sample.JPG
A person tries a sample at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - Uncle Smokes.JPG
Uncles Smokes Barbeque at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - samples.JPG
Samples at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - band singer performs.JPG
A band performs at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - trophies.JPG
Trophies shown off by a contestant at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - family takes photo.JPG
People take a photo at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - Chili Dawgs.JPG
Chili Dawgs at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Boy plays the tambourine at Chili Cookoff
A band performs at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - tshirts.JPG
T-shirts are sold at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - man sings.JPG
Musicians perform at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisvillle's Great Chili Cook off - man takes selfie.JPG
A man takes a video at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Louisville's Great Chili Cook off - man raises beer.JPG
a man holds up a beer at Louisville's Great Chili Cook Off held on East Market Street in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 9, 2022.
Several blocks of Market Street were blocked off to traffic so attendees could freely browse dozens of vendors while also tasting a wide variety of chili.
Estevon Ross, owner of Uncle Smoke's BBQ, made 160 quarts of "blood orange chili" and also offered ribs, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and slaw.
"It's a beautiful day, it's a beautiful environment," Ross said. "Everybody is happy and comfortable, good energy."
It was the third year Uncle Smoke's BBQ has competed in the chili cook-off.
The event held from noon to 6 p.m. featured live music by Five Below and Soul Circus.
Silly Axe Café, a gluten-free restaurant on Dundee Road, offered chili and white chicken lasagna during the event.
"There are some great shops, there is some great food to try," Angela Pike with Silly Axe said. "There is a chili here for everybody."
The competitions included the People's Choice Award, where people could vote for their favorite chili, the Best Booth Design, along with themes for booth designs.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.