LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville's head basketball coach Chris Mack was allowed back with his team Monday after serving a six-game suspension.

Mack was suspended without pay after an attempted extortion involving his former assistant, Dino Gaudio. Mack secretly taped Gaudio as Gaudio demanded to be paid through the end of his contract following his dismissal from the Cardinals' staff.

Mack's punishment came from the school, which said the coach did not follow university policy when he fired Gaudio.

Since Mack's suspension, the team had five wins and one loss under assistant coach Mike Pegues.

Mike Pegues

Louisville assistant coach Mike Pegues urges his team on during his first game as a fill-in for suspended head coach Chris Mack.

The Cards take on Michigan State in East Lansing on Wednesday.

