LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville girl is selling hand-made products, in part to benefit cancer research.
Laine Lloyd, a sophomore, used a Merit Scholar Grant from Collegiate High School to launch Orange You Glad, which sells orange, hand-made products such as candles, cosmetic bags and masks.
A share of the proceeds will support cancer research in honor of Lloyd’s father, who died in February from brain cancer.
Lloyd’s booth will be at Logan Street Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
