LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville hospitals said they've been planning for weeks for a potential surge in cases of the coronavirus.
Health officials said their plans are ready, and they've been working together to make sure that if Louisville sees a surge of COVID-19, they'll be able to take care of as many patients as possible.
Health care leaders with University of Louisville, Baptist and Norton joined Mayor Greg Fischer on a Facebook live video Thursday morning. All of the hospitals said they think they have the capacity they need to tackle an influx of patients.
"We've talked with our other health care providers in the community to see what their supplies are and what we would need to do in the event a surge happens," said Dr. Steve Hester, chief medical officer with Norton Healthcare. "Would it be best for us to combine things to other locations in the community as well as working with state and local government just to see where the resources might be available? So I think the public should be reassured there's been a lot of planning in that place."
They've also looked into what alternative facilities they can use to house patients if needed as well as looking for more ventilators and equipment,
As the virus continues to spread, one of the biggest issues the city faces is a lack of test kits. Health officials said Louisville fortunately isn't considered a hotspot, but that means the city is getting fewer kits.
That's why officials recommend managing your symptoms at home if you can, and don't go to the hospital for a test unless your symptoms become severe.
