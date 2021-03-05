LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you have kids, you go through phases like Mickey Mouse, coloring books and Legos. Each stage is a building block.
That Lego one is sticking around though at the Haste house in Jeffersontown.
"He's always been really into Legos," Matt Haste said about his son, Haddon. "I love just coming up with new things to build."
The 12-year-old is a "blockhead." He puts together Legos with expertise and speed.
"You have to have small hands to do it quickly," Haddon said.
His skills didn't happen overnight. Haddon spent months practicing and working to beat a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest time to build the Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon Microfighter.
"At first I think we thought, 'Oh that's a fun idea, but I don't know if that's realistic and something we can actually do,'" Haste said. "He's a pretty persistent guy."
The family ended up looking into it. The rules were extensive.
"You had to have to two independent witnesses and time-keepers," Haste said. "You have to video all of it."
Haddon kept practicing. Every time, he was getting faster and faster. The time to beat: 3 minutes.
"You know, three minutes is really quick to put all these pieces together," Haste said. "I think's it's about 100 pieces."
Haddon was up for the challenge and surpassed the record during practice. When it came time to go for the record, he shattered it.
The boy stated his record proudly: "1 minute and 59 seconds."
He nabbed that plaque so many want at just 12-years-old.
"We were really glad that we were able to have something sweet to look back on this year," Haste said.
Those are memories the Haste family will never "Lego."
