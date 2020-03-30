LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An empty beer can rolled across the bare parking lot. A UPS plane rumbled overhead. Birds occasionally chirped. Otherwise, there was silence Monday afternoon at a plaza that neighbors the University of Louisville.
There, a freshly-taped note hung on the glassy facade of one of the businesses. Loyal customers from UofL posted it as a 'Thank you' to China Inn. After 33 years of business, the restaurant is now closed for good.
On the pleasant Monday afternoon, managers Jeannie Mudd and Micheas Simco, now unemployed, tried to compartmentalize feelings of uncertainty and despair as they salvaged what they could from the now somber eatery. Chairs, a deep fryer and even bottles of soy sauce are all being sold to the highest bidder. No longer needed along with the rest of the furniture and supplies, even the restaurant's LED 'open' sign is for sale.
"One lady came in from downtown and just donated money. She didn't even buy anything, and I tried to let her take something, and she said, 'No. No. I just want to give it to you,'" said Mudd, her voice trembling with emotion.
Managers said it just wasn't possible to stay open as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc here and everywhere.
"If we tried to stay open, I don't think we could have paid the employees," Mudd said.
Louisville Forward is trying to help. Monday, the city's economic development department green-lighted a new program that'll soon dish out at least $500,000 in loans to Louisville small businesses that need help.
Economic Development Director Rebecca Fleischaker said the city has tasked the Louisville Housing Opportunities & Micro-Enterprise, a community development financial institution, to lead the effort.
"As the mayor says continuously, small businesses are the soul of our community," Fleischaker said.
Even though federal help is on the way, Fleischaker said businesses might not feel that aid for weeks. She said the city loans can help Louisville's small businesses cover expenses such as rent, payroll and utility bills faster.
"A lot of small businesses like this probably have ten days, 20 days that they could last, without any more assistance, and we're almost there, so we're just trying to get some help as soon as we can," she said.
Mudd said that for China Inn, all help will come too late.
"We couldn't afford to wait around and see" she said.
But she and Simco hope other businesses can somehow hold on, get help and survive.
The city plans to release more information soon to instruct small businesses on how they can apply for the loans. Terms of eligibility and more can be found in the document on the right and at this website.
Also, One Southern Indiana has also assembled a loan program for southern Indiana businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak. More information can be found at this link.
