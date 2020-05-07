LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across Kentucky, senior care facilities have been hit hard with COVID-19.
The state has been working on taking steps to protect the senior population during this pandemic, but officials said it's more than just keeping them safe from the virus.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held a virtual town hall Thursday morning discussing the issues the coronavirus is placing on the elderly population. They're some of the most vulnerable people during this pandemic, especially those living in long-term care facilities or retirement communities.
As of Wednesday, nearly 850 long-term facility residents across the state had tested positive for COVID-19, and 158 of them had died. That accounts for more than half of the state's deaths.
On top of trying to keep seniors healthy, the state and local governments are trying to keep them safe from scammers. A representative from AARP said the pandemic is a breeding ground for scammers who target seniors and try to get personal information like Medicare numbers or stimulus checks.
"If you feel like you're being pressured at all, or you feel any confusion, hang that phone up," Fischer said. "And if you don't even know who's calling, you don't answer the phone. You can always listen to the voicemail and call them back. Shame on these people who take advantage of folks at any time but especially our elders that we should be respecting 24/7."
The city of Louisville is responding to other issues face right now including food security, depression and loneliness. Officials there's no specific date for when long-term care facilities might reopen for visitors and get back to normal operation.
