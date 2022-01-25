LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) can be called many things: carriage house, mother-in-law suite, granny flat. Regardless of what someone calls it, Louisville Metro hopes to educate the public on the benefits of ADUs.
“(An) accessory dwelling unit is a second dwelling. It's a second small home on your property,” said Joel Dock, a planning coordinator with Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services.
Dock said ADUs can take many forms — such as a separate, backyard structure, an attached addition or a garage conversion. The structures become living spaces that can bring some supplemental income to a homeowner or help out families.
“Some, you know, family arrangements are non-traditional, they're multi-generational," he said. "And this could provide more options for families or, you know, anybody just to stay together, live together and help each other out.”
Planning and Design Services is increasing its focus on ADUs because they could help tackle housing choice and affordability — factors Dock said were deemed as equity barriers during a 2020 review of the land development code.
“So accessory dwelling units come up as a way to increase the supply of affordable housing, but increase the supply of housing in general in our existing neighborhoods," he said.
As a result of that review, ADUs up to 800 square feet no longer require public hearings or conditional use permits, and can be approved by staff.
Since that change was made, Dock said about 19 ADUs have been approved in Louisville.
“Previously we would’ve had that amount in a 10-year period," he said.
Planning departments in both Louisville and Lexington, as well as AARP of Kentucky, are hosting a free, two-day virtual conference next week.
“We need to let people know how to leverage and take advantage of this housing opportunity," Dock said.
Speakers will cover a variety of topics, including construction and financing.
Dock and Louisville councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, will also be on hand to explain Louisville's current ADU policies and regulations. George sent WDRB News the following statement:
"The virtual ADU Conference will be kicked off with a panel discussion. As part of that panel, I will be speaking about how the Louisville Metro Council came to pass the ordinance that allowed for expanding ADUs by right. Last year, Louisville Metro was awarded $10,000 from AARP’s Community Challenge Grant to help make Louisville residents more aware of the policy changes and the benefits of ADUs. That work is currently underway."
Dock admits ADUs take money to build and can't solve all equity problems.
"More often than not, individuals that have the ability to take advantage of (ADUs) have wealth and capital disproportionally impacts our Black and brown population," he said. "So there needs to be other avenues to obtain funding streams to fully leverage this from an equity perspective to deliver affordable housing."
But, Dock hopes ADUs will eventually become a resource for the whole community.
"Build education and support around housing choice and housing affordability," he said. "And find ways to leverage our accessory dwelling unit policies to get them into the hands and make them attainable for every person and family, no matter their geography."
The virtual conference will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Wednesday, Feb. 2. Both days run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Dock said people can go in and out of the virtual conference as they see fit.
Though the conference is free, organizers ask people to register ahead of time. People can register by clicking here.
