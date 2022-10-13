LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a Louisville man in connection with the deaths of two people shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood last month.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Paul Wade was taken into custody in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Edward Lamont Smith and 24-year-old Alexis McCrary.
The shootings took place on Saturday, Sept. 10, at about 2:45 p.m. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Smith, who had been shot and killed, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
Just moments later, police were called to another shooting just a block away in the 2500 block of Cedar Street.
At that shooting, police found a woman fatally shot in a vehicle. That woman was identified as McCrary.
Police believe the two shootings are "related," Ellis said.
According to court documents, one of the shootings was captured on surveillance video, and police were able to identify Wade as the suspect.
A warrant was issued for Wade's arrest and he was taken into custody on Thursday. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.