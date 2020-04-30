LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder after police said he drove while intoxicated, killing a motorcyclist.
The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, along Ballardsville Road, near Worthington Place.
Police said 55-year-old Terrence Hearn was drunk when he drove his Range Rover in the path of a motorcycle traveling on Ballardsville Road.
That motorcycle was driven by 27-year-old Troy Eberenz, of Louisville, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Police said the motorcycle hit the Range Rover on the passenger side. Eberenz was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet.
The passenger in Hearn's vehicle was transported to U of L Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. That person's current condition is not known.
Police said when they spoke with Hearn, his eyes were glossy and red, and his breath smelled of alcohol. He allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and police said a portable breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol content of .263.
Hearn was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday afternoon.
