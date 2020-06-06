LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is dead after a small plane crashed in southern Indiana Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.
The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in a soybean field on Flint Ridge Road, near New Washington, Indiana, in Clark County. There was only one person on board the aircraft, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The plane, a Cessna Skyhawk C172 single-engine plane, departed from Bowman Field in Louisville just after 3 p.m. Saturday to an unknown destination.
Joshua Warren, 30, of Louisville, was the only occupant of the plane, ISP said in a news release. He died at the scene.
ISP Sellersburg is investigating the crash of a single engine airplane near New Washington, Indiana. More detals will follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/vf5fJVrSxb— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) June 6, 2020
Debris could be seen scattered in a field in that area. Both the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police responded to the scene.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are working with investigators to determine the cause of the crash.
ALERT: @ISPSellersburg confirms one dead in small plane crash in New Washington, IN. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pUMmUjMMxa— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) June 6, 2020
