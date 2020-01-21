LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was paid $7.5 million by the city of Louisville after a wrongful murder conviction has been indicted on gun- and drug-related charges.
A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Kerry Porter, 57, on six counts, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of stolen firearms and illegal possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Porter on Nov. 30 had called 911 to report an unwanted guest in his home, but police took him to jail on weapons and drug charges. While Porter was exonerated in the 1996 murder of Tyrone Camp, he has other non-violent felonies on his record from the early 90s.
An arrest report showed officers found 15 guns at Porter’s home, as well as marijuana and two scales.
The weapons case against Porter was originally dismissed, but prosecutors had the option to take evidence back to a grand jury to decide whether to re-charge Porter.
Porter was paid $7.5 million by the city of Louisville after the false prosecution in Camp's murder. He was in prison for nearly 15 years, but some of that time served was for an unrelated case.
Porter said Camp’s real killers want him dead. At a 2017 hearing, an LMPD detective confirmed an investigation about a possible hit on his life.
"The people who are trying to have me murdered have well over 15 guns, hand grenades and everything else," Porter told WDRB on Monday. "LMPD knows why my life is in jeopardy. The federal courts know why my life is in jeopardy. The streets know why my life is in jeopardy."
Porter is due back in court Jan. 27 to be arraigned.
"I'm ready for trial," Porter said. "I don't need a week. I don't need 30 seconds. I'm ready in a drop of a hat. I'm beyond confident I will be exonerated."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.