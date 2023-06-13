LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man pleaded guilty but mentally ill to killing his stepfather and attempting to kill his mother at their Lake Forest home.
On Tuesday, June 13, Ben Sandusky accepted a 27-year sentence for stabbing and shooting Arthur "Art" Brown, 77, multiple times.
Police said Sandusky broke into their home in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2020. After brutally killing his stepfather, police said he tried to kill his mother. She escaped by jumping out a window.
Sandusky's lawyer said he suffers from mental illness, was on medication and doesn't remember his actions that night. She said he took a plea deal to prevent his family from reliving the trauma.
"He had no record. He was dealing with mental illness, but it was not addressed properly," attorney Sheila Seadler said in a statement. "I feel confident that he was overmedicated. It's really sad. He feels really remorseful."
In court Tuesday, family members spoke out angrily, with one victim taping a photo of Brown in front of Sandusky during his court appearance Tuesday.
