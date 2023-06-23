LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A Louisville man pleaded not guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to four charges accusing him of driving three teenage girls across state lines to have sex with them.
U.S. District Judge Regina Edwards said Brian Sauer, 44, will remain in custody until his trial, which was set for Aug. 21.
Sauer faces up to life in prison for federal charges of taking a minor across state lines with the intent of sexual activity.
He also faces kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse charges in state court in the same case.
Court documents claim Sauer was aware the three girls (ages 13, 14 and 15) had been reported missing when he saw them walking and picked them up in his vehicle in May.
All three of the girls were runaways, and police said Sauer knew they had been reported missing.
But instead of notifying authorities, he allegedly picked them up in his vehicle, gave them marijuana and "gave each victim a new name," according to court documents.
Police said he then drove them to Cox Park in the 3700 block of River Road. According to court documents, two of the girls then got out of the vehicle, and Sauer raped the 14-year-old. Afterward, he drove to a hotel in Clarksville, "where he continued to sexually assault all three victims," according to court documents.
Sauer allegedly then drove the 15-year-old back to Louisville where he had sex with her before returning to Indiana to pick up the other two victims. He then dropped all three off at a trailer park. That's where police found two of the victims. The third victim returned home.
All three were able to identify Sauer "by name and social media." Two victims were provided with sexual assault kits, and all three were forensically interviewed.
According to court documents, Sauer admitted he saw the victims walking and brought them to Indiana where he paid for a hotel room.
Federal documents allege that he told the girls the age of consent was 7.
Sauer is charged with three counts of kidnapping of a minor, two counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County.
A not-guilty plea on those charges was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in Jefferson District Court last week.
Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $1 million.
