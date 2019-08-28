LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for hitting and killing a tow truck driver nearly three years ago.
Judge Barry Willet denied a request for probation before handing down the sentence on Wednesday.
.@WDRBNews “Mr. Hilliard, I’m going to deny your motion for probation. I’m going to sentence you to 8-years in prison. ~Judge Barry Willett. pic.twitter.com/cQAAgku87c— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) August 28, 2019
The crash happened Oct. 3, 2016. Court records say that's when William Hillard was driving a van on Dixie Highway, near Dixie Beach Road, when he sideswiped 42-year-old tow truck driver Steven Simpson, who was loading a vehicle onto a wrecker.
A father of three, the Meade County man had worked for years at Scalf's Auto Repair and Towing. In a 2016 interview days after the crash, Justin Gordon, who once worked with Simpson, said he was a "good guy" who "would do anything for anybody."
According to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Hillard was indicted on Oct. 30, 2018 -- more than two years after the crash -- after a toxicology report indicated he was intoxicated when he hit Simpson. Hillard was found guilty of manslaughter in the case.
.@WDRBNews Hilliard is convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 8-years in prison, but Simpson’s family is not happy. pic.twitter.com/PwoET0AH2B— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) August 28, 2019
Simpson's death put a spotlight on the dangers faced by first responders -- including tow trucks -- stopped on interstates and roadways assisting other drivers, and led to heightened awareness of the state's Move Over Law.
"It’s getting out of hand," Gordon said in 2016. "There are way too many close calls for these drivers. I’ve had my mirrors knocked off. When we hear those rumble strips, it’s time to go."
Police on both sides of the river have stepped up enforcement of that law, which requires drivers to leave the lane closest to a stopped emergency vehicle with its lights flashing. If changing lanes isn't possible, drivers must slow down.
Previous:
- Tow truck driver hit and killed on Dixie Highway near West Point
- Sister-in-law of tow truck driver killed on Dixie Highway: 'Slow down and move over'
- Memorial ride with a message planned for tow truck driver killed on the job
- Ride honors life of Kentucky tow truck driver killed on the job
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.