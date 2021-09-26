LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man went from football star to wheelchair-bound in the blink of an eye.
Now, he's helping other people with disabilities gain access to resources he says are pretty hard to find.
On a rainy fall afternoon, the sounds coming from the Portland Community Center are undeniable.
Herbert Henry gets on the court any chance he gets.
"The day before you have games it's like I can't sleep," Herbert Henry, Live the Edge by Example founder, explained.
It hasn't always been about basketball, though.
He played football for the University of Louisville in 1991 when his life changed in a split second.
"When I punched him, bang, bang," he remembered that night. "You know, bullets came to see me."
At 18 years old, he was paralyzed after being shot in the back.
His football career was over.
"I couldn't keep my balance," Henry explained. "I would just fall over left and right, and tears just streamed down my eye because I go from big, strong running back to not being able to keep my balance, and that was just, that was kind of hard. That was kind of hard."
It wasn't until 10 years later that he found a new passion in wheelchair basketball.
"It's just fun to get out there and push, it's freedom," he said. "You have so many different obstacles but on that court, it's nothing but you and the ball."
The U.S. Census Bureau says nearly one in five people are living with a disability, many because of tragic accidents.
It's opened his wife's eyes to things she wouldn't even think about.
"You get shot or maybe a motorcycle or car accident and you're in the hospital, and you come out of it and next thing you know, it's like oh, I can't move my legs and then you go home after you've been in therapy, then you're stuck," LaTanya Henry, his wife, explained.
Now, he's determined to encourage others like Kaelin Hall to do the same.
"I ain't competing with nobody yet, I'm still competing with myself," Hall said. "Challenging myself to do something like this and then I do it and I'm like shh what's next?"
Hall, also a victim of gun violence, was reluctant to talk to Henry at first.
It wasn't until Henry called him that he says his life changed for the better.
"I'm gonna continue to keep doing things and jumping hurdles 'cause I got my competitive edge back," Hall explained.
Now, Henry is hosting a wheelchair basketball camp with resources for other people with disabilities just like them.
"It's all in how you look at it," Henry explained. "Some people can talk about what they don't have. Let's talk about what we do have and make that better and take care of that."
The camp will be Oct. 2 at Berrytown Recreation Center, 1300 Heafer Rd., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Louisville Spokes and Spires will play against the Louisville Junior Mustangs. Henry will speak, and there will be a giveaway and raffle.
Food will be provided by The Salad Chic. All are welcome to attend.
